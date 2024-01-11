Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], January 11 (ANI): The severe cold affected the lives of people in the city of Sikar. Today, the mercury reached below the freezing point in the Fatehpur district of Rajasthan.

According to the information received from Fatehpur Agricultural Research Centre, the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 1.7 degrees on Thursday. The bone-chilling cold affected Fatehpur and the surrounding region.

The temperature has been recorded at -1.7°C Minimum for the first time in this season. A layer of Ice was spotted on the crops and grass in the outer areas of Sikar. People retorted to bonfires and wrapped themselves in warm clothes. Although the weather was clear on Thursday. The cold may become more severe in the coming days, according to the Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, other parts of North India like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana too bear the brunt of the harsh cold. In Bihar's East Champaran district a sixth-grade student died during a prayer session in school on Wednesday as he was not wearing warm clothes.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi experienced its coldest day this winter on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 5.3°C.

In the national capital, homeless people were seen huddling in government-run night shelters.

The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing a refuge to homeless people, who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.

The spell of cold weather in Delhi pushed the national capital's peak winter power demand to an all-time high of 5,611 MW on Wednesday, officials said.

According to real-time data from the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi's peak winter power demand clocked 5,611 MW at 11.08 a.m. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as many as 24 trains were expected to arrive late in Delhi on Thursday due to fog in several parts of the country, railway officials said.

As per the Northern Railway, at least four trains are running late by about 4 hours, namely Katihar-Amritsar Express, the Azamgarh-Delhi Junction Kaifiyat Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmputra Mail and Seoni-Ferozpur Express.

Four trains, including the Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Secunderabad-Nizamuddin, Chennai-New Delhi GT, and Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express, are likely to arrive late by about 2.15 hours, while the Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express is running late by 6 hours, as per railway data.

As per India Meteorological Department data, fog is likely to continue to prevail during the morning hours in isolated pockets of northwest India during the next three to four days. (ANI)

