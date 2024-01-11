Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023: Maharashtra is Best Performing State in Cleanliness, Indore and Surat Adjudged Cleanest Cities in India

Indore and Surat were adjudged the 'cleanest cities' in the country while Navi Mumbai retained the third position in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 11, 2024 12:30 PM IST
Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023: Maharashtra is Best Performing State in Cleanliness, Indore and Surat Adjudged Cleanest Cities in India
President of India Droupadi Murmu (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, Jan 11: Indore and Surat were adjudged the 'cleanest cities' in the country while Navi Mumbai retained the third position in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced Thursday.

In the category of 'best performing states' in ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023', Maharashtra bagged the top rank, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. ’Swachhata Hi Seva 2023 Campaign: NCB Launches Cleanliness Drive As Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Indore bagged the cleanest city title for the seventh time in a row.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards to the winners at an event held here. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others attended the event.

