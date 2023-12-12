Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to submit a comprehensive report after studying the functioning of the UPSC and the public service commissions of other states for the purpose of making the functioning of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) foolproof and effective.

Reddy held a meeting with officials on the issue of recruitment by the TSPSC, an official release said.

The meeting assumes significance as leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the TSPSC during the previous BRS regime led to a massive furore among the unemployed youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy asserted that concrete measures need to be taken to ensure that job recruitment by the TSPSC is done in a very transparent manner.

He also instructed that appropriate guidelines be formulated to take up appointment to the posts of chairman and members of the TSPSC as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

He asked the officials to provide the necessary technical knowhow, manpower and other facilities to the TSPSC, it said.

The leak of question papers had become a major issue in the state during the previous BRS regime with the then opposition Congress and the BJP attacking the BRS government over the issue.

The leak of question papers and issues related to youth is believed to be one of the major factors for the defeat of BRS in the recent Assembly polls.

In a separate review meeting on the Education department, Reddy instructed that the upcoming 10th standard and Intermediate (10+2) exams be conducted in a foolproof manner with no scope for any trouble.

Referring to paper leaks and other problems that occurred in the past, he said the exams should be conducted smoothly with the students coming under no pressure.

He asked the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the functioning of public and private universities in the state.

He also told them to submit details on where junior colleges (10+2) need to be established in the state. Reddy asked them to give importance to setting up junior colleges for girl students, the release added.

