Hyderabad, Sep 14 (PTI) Amid ongoing protests by political parties and outcry over the rape and murder of a six-year old girl here four days ago, Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Tuesday asserted that the accused in the case would be caught and that there should be an "encounter" against him.

"It (incident) is terrible. There should be an encounter against him (accused). He will definitely be caught. (We) will do encounter. There is no question of leaving him," he told reporters.

Asked why he has not consoled the family members of the victim, he said they would be helped in all possible ways.

"We will console them. We will definitely give ex-gratia. We will help (the family) in all possible ways," he said.

Reddy's comments came against the backdrop of the rape and murder of the six-year old girl, allegedly by her neighbour at Saidabad here on the evening of September 9 and protests by the opposition BJP, Congress and others over the incident.

The incident triggered protests late that night by residents of the locality, who raised slogans and demanded justice and quick arrest of the culprit.

They staged a road roko on September 10 morning, demanding justice and various kinds of help to the girl's family and that higher ups like a minister visit the place.

Hyderabad District Collector L Sharman, who had visited the spot, assured them that a house under the government's two-bed room housing scheme for the poor, besides education facility to the other children of the victim's parents, would be provided.

An immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 was given to the family by the government.

The protest by the residents was called off after the authorities spoke to them and following the assurances by the Collector.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod, who spoke to police and other officials on September 10, urged them to take steps to bring the culprit to book and to ensure tough punishment.

She had also said the government would stand by the deceased girl's family.

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy, BJP's National Vice President D K Aruna and others, who visited the girl's family members on Monday, slammed the TRS government over the incident.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh to any person who gives information or clue leading to the arrest of the absconding accused.

Police in a release said that despite serious efforts, the accused is still at large.

They said the accused is aged about 30 years, a drunkard and sleeps on pavements and bus stands.

