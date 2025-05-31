Hyderabad, May 31 (PTI) Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned the 72nd Miss World after the grand finale held here on Saturday.

Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu was declared the runner-up. India's Miss World contestant Nandini Gupta was eliminated before she could reach top 8.

According to the organisers, after a month of purpose-driven activities, cultural immersion, and inspiring challenges across Telangana, 108 contestants from around the world vied for the Miss World crown in a spectacular celebration of beauty, purpose, and unity.

The winner Opal is a student of international relations. She has an interest in Psychology and Anthropology and she would one day like to be an ambassador.

She has volunteered for organisations working in the field of breast cancer. Opal has a special talent for playing the Ukelele backwards and has sixteen cats and five dogs as pets, according to the Miss World website.

Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, headed the jury and announced the winner of the 72nd Miss World.

Renowned actor Sonu Sood received the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award.

