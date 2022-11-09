Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,47,028, a health official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | 'Mundan' Ceremony Turns Tragedy in UP's Amroha; Minor Boy Falls Into Vessel of Hot 'Dal' While Playing, Dies.

These new infections were recorded on Tuesday, he said, adding that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has come down to 299 compared to 341 the previous day.

Also Read | Odisha: Clashes Break Out in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur Over Biryani Feast During Lunar Eclipse.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,966. The recovery count has reached 7,35,515 he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)