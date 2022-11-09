Lucknow, November 9: A shocking incident has rocked the Karanpur Sutari village after a 5-year-old boy died after he accidentally fell into a vessel of hot 'dal' while playing. Reportedly, the minor's family had organised a "mundan" ceremony for him on Tuesday. The incident took place on Tuesday morning.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the five-year-old boy was rushed here on Tuesday morning with serious burns after he slipped into a vessel of hot dal while playing near the vessel in the Amroha district. However, the minor, identified as Prashant, died on the way to the hospital. As per the reports, the child's father said that the family members were attending to guests when the boy went inside the room. He climbed onto a bed and started jumping. The boy reportedly slipped and fell into the vessel of hot pulses. UP Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed by Neighbour After Luring Her With Toffees in Azamgarh.

The family members rushed Prashant to a nearby hospital. He was then referred to another hospital in Meerut. Unfortunately, he died on the way. Prashant's father is a farmer. Amroha SP Aditya Langeh said” “We have not yet received any complaint from the victim’s family in the matter. The last rites of the boy were held later in the day.” Chhattisgarh Shocker: Minor Dies After Piece of Steel Pierces His Chest While Bursting Tiger Bomb Inside a Glass in Koriya.

In a similar incident, a 16-month-old child fell into a vessel filled with boiling water and succumbed to burn injuries after a week in July this year. According to the investigating officer Tukaram Mhetre of Sillod, the incident occurred on the evening of July 6 outside the home of the Pathan family in Palod village.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2022 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).