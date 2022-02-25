Thane/Palghar, Feb 25 (PTI) Authorities in Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on Friday said 21 students from the two districts are stranded in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

Of the 21 students, 11 are from Thane and the rest from Palghar, an official said.

"Of the ten from Palghar, two are from Vikrangad area. Of the rest 11 students, four are from Thane, and one each from Murbad, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivili, Ambernath and Mira Bhayander. All of them are stranded in Kharkiv and Kyiv," District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

