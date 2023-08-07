Patna (Bihar) [India], August 6 (ANI): Taking a dig at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s statement over SC staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said that they have a misunderstanding that they have won the case.

A day after Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said ‘Jo ladega, vo jitega’, the BJP chief said, "They have a misunderstanding that they've won the case. But SC has only put a stay on it (Rahul Gandhi 'Modi' surname case) Who was accused in the CBI fodder scam & railway scam?..."

Responding to Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram’s tweet stating 'Pakistan following the India model in preventing the principal opposition leader from contesting elections”, Choudhary said that “it is absolutely natural for Congress to say that.”

"It is absolutely natural for Congress to say this. Who constituted CBI & ED? If you do something wrong, won't you go to jail? Criminal & corrupt people have to go to jail. This country has seen the entire history...", Choudhary said.

On Friday, in a relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the top Court, in an interim order, stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark.

The apex court began hearing of an appeal filed by the Congress leader challenging Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case. (ANI)

