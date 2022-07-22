New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A milk tax inspector and two other municipal staff were "seriously injured" after being allegedly attacked by a group of people during a civic drive to catch stray cattle in Najafgarh area in Delhi, officials said on Friday.

According to police, three-four people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place a few days ago.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in a statement on Friday, said the veterinary department had carried out a drive in the Najafgarh zone.

During the MCD's action, while they were catching three stray cattle, on the back side of a vegetable market in Nasirpur area. Suddenly a "mob attacked the squad" on duty, in which three staff, including a milk tax inspector of the veterinary department "suffered serious injuries," the statement said.

Two stray animals caught by the MCD squad were freed by the assailants, but the team managed to catch one of the three cattle. The milk tax inspector later made a PCR call and lodged a formal complaint with the police, it said.

The injured MCD staff were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for further treatment, the officials said.

"The incident took place around five days ago. We have arrested three to four people in connection with the incident. The MCD staff did not intimate before carrying out the drive," a senior police officer said.

