Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested three people for alleged black-marketing of remedesivir injection, which is in high demand as it is used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Five injections were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said a special team formed to check hoarding and black-marketing of the drug took the action in Jhotwara, Bajajnagar and Kotwali police station areas.

Those arrested were identified as Rajpal Meena, Shah Rukh Khan and Ramavatar Yadav, he said.

