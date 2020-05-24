India News | Tight Measures in Place for Safety of Passengers, Drivers at BLR Airport

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has put in place a comprehensive sanitisation mechanism to ensure the safety of passengers at Kempegowda International Airport, also known as BLR Airport.

"With passenger and driver safety being one of the major priorities, BIAL will ensure that the taxis are sanitised and the drivers are screened before every trip to eliminate all chances of infection," reads an official statement of the BIAL.

Also Read | Eid 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind Asks Citizens to Reaffirm Belief in Sharing and Caring for Vulnerable Sections.

It adds: "Drivers have been instructed to maintain a safe distance. They will be encouraged to use hand sanitiser and face masks to make the car a safe space. Able-bodied passengers are advised to load their luggage into the car without the driver's assistance. For elderly citizens and passengers with reduced mobility, drivers will assist while following hygiene measures."

The masks have been made mandatory for both drivers as well as passengers. "Passengers without masks will not be allowed to board the taxi," said BIAL.

Also Read | Cyclone Amphan: Protests Hit Telecom Restoration Work in Cyclone-Ravaged West Bengal, Say Officials.

It also said, "The staff members who manage taxi services at the Airport, including KSTDC, Ola, Uber and other car rental operators, will be screened. Drivers will be screened before arriving at the Airport pick-up zone to ensure passenger safety; they will be de-rostered if a fever is detected."

BIAL will continue to raise awareness among the driver community on the importance of maintaining a safe distance as well as good hygiene practices. Penalties will be levied on drivers spitting in public places.

The parking facility for passengers with self-driven cars will be contactless from entry to exit.

"Once the car arrives at the parking gate, the ticket machine will dispense a ticket, capturing the time, date. At the exit, the passenger will scan the ticket against a machine, and payment can be made using a digital platform. In case of card payment, the card will be sanitised before returning it to the customer," the BIAL said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)