Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Thursday intensified its attack on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, wondering why he is silent for two days after the ruling party of the state brought up charges of corruption against him.

The BJP, on the other hand, alleged that the TMC is levelling charges against the governor without any proof as it cannot tolerate him.

TMC Deputy Leader in the Rajya, Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, said that the governor is yet to clarify whether or not the name "Jagdeep Dhankhar" which allegedly finds mention on page 3 of the "Hawala diary" was his.

Dhankhar is also yet to respond to the tweet by TMC MP Mohua Moitra claiming that he was a "beneficiary of illegal residential land allotment" which was cancelled by the High Court of Punjab & Haryana in 1997, Roy said.

Both the allegations were raised on Tuesday. While Roy had showed a purported copy of a page of a Hawala diary, Moitra attached an order the high court on the matter with her tweet.

"A person who keeps tweeting from morning to night is yet to respond to the charge. What is the reason behind this silence?" Roy said in a press conference.

The TMC Rajya Sabha MP also alleged that Debanjan Deb, the arrested prime accused in the dubious Covid-19 vaccination camps, has some rapport with Raj Bhavan.

Roy showed purported photographs of Debs private security guard at a function in Raj Bhavan participated by Dhankhar, and demanded a probe on the matter.

"The governor peddled half-truths after our honourable chief minister said that his name figured in the Hawala case on Monday. He fell silent when we specifically mentioned the name of one Jagdeep Dhankhar is on the page of the Hawala diary," Roy said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Dhankhar was involved in the Jain Hawala case, provoking a sharp rebuttal from the governor who accused her of propagating "lies and misinformation".

The Jain Hawala case was a scandal in the mid-90s centred around a diary that mentioned alleged hawala payments of about Rs 65 crore. The names of the recipients allegedly matched the initials of some top political leaders. However, the CBI could not prove the charge of hawala payments to these persons.

"Before appointing such a person as governor, the Centre should have checked his credentials. We think the state government must be consulted while appointing someone in the gubernatorial post," Roy said.

Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, earlier said that she has written to the Centre thrice seeking Dhnakhars removal.

"We will demand the governor's ouster in both houses of Parliament," Roy told the press conference.

To a question on the visit of a committee set up by the NHRC to probe the allegations of human rights violation during the post-poll violence in the state, Roy said, "Why is the NHRC silent on attacks on opposition activists after the BJP won the assembly polls in Tripura?"

The NHRC panel visited the state on the order of the Calcutta High Court.

"Why (Union Home Minister) is Amit Shah silent on attacks on women in Tripura? Are human rights apply only to non-BJP ruled states? Why is the Centre silent on the human rights of the Sitalkuchi firing victims?" the TMC MP said.

Four persons were killed in firing by central forces outside a poll booth during voting at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on April 10. It was alleged that local people attacked the security personnel.

Roy said when a TMC delegation went to Silchar in Assam to visit those left out in the NRC exercise in 2018, "we were not allowed to go out of the airport."

Reacting to the allegations against the governor, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, "TMC leaders are levelling baseless charges at governor without any proof as they cannot tolerate him."

The vaccination scam brought to the fore the nexus between the TMC and corrupt elements, he claimed.

"Desperate to come out of the situation, TMC leaders are resorting to all sorts of slander campaigns towards those who raised their voice against the misdeeds of the TMC," he said.

Several persons, including the mastermind who was masquerading as an IAS officer, were recently arrested for organising dubious camps in Kolkata where people were administered fake vaccine doses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)