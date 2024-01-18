Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) The stage is all set for the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of a host of dignitaries including Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Over 5,500 athletes will take part in 26 competitive sports from January 19-31, the state government said on Thursday. Through this mega event, the government hopes to repeat the spectacular success and fame achieved by organising the 44th Chennai Chess Olympiad in 2022.

The prime minister would inaugurate the games in the presence of Governor R N Ravi, and the chief minister.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin will also participate.

The competition in various disciplines including football, kabaddi, volleyball, Judo, weightlifting, squash, archery, boxing, badminton, table tennis, cycling, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, shooting, yoga, wrestling etc., will be held in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

Silambam, a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu, is being introduced as a demo sport for the first time in the history of Khelo India Youth Games, the release said. More than 1,000 referees and 1,200 volunteers will be involved.

