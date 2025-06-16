Chennai, Jun 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 8,000 to Jangpura-Madrasi camp Tamil families of Delhi who have lost their houses.

Also, Stalin announced Rs 4,000 worth pack of essential commodities including rice, wheat, sugar and cooking oil to each of the over 300 affected Tamil families.

Also Read | India Oil Discovery: Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'India Nears Guyana-Like Major Offshore Oil Discovery in Andaman Sea'.

As many as 370 Tamil families, who resided in Madrasi camp were affected as their tenements were demolished following a court order.

The chief minister has ordered release of Rs 50 lakh from the CM's Public Relief Fund for the initiative to benefit the Delhi based affected Tamil families, an official release here said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Handmade Kashmiri Silk Carpet to Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Silver Clutch Purse From Andhra Pradesh to His Wife.

Days ago, Stalin wrote to his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta, seeking her government's support for the displaced Madrasi camp Tamil families.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)