India News | TN Governor Ravi Unfurls National Flag, Tamil Pride Showcased in R-Day Celebrations

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag here on Friday and the 75th Republic Day celebrations were marked by a march past of contingents of the Armed forces, the state police and colourful cultural events that showcased the Tamil pride.

Agency News PTI| Jan 26, 2024 09:14 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | TN Governor Ravi Unfurls National Flag, Tamil Pride Showcased in R-Day Celebrations

Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag here on Friday and the 75th Republic Day celebrations were marked by a march past of contingents of the Armed forces, the state police and colourful cultural events that showcased the Tamil pride.

Besides the traditional parade, cultural performances of troupes from Odisha, Manipur and Karnataka attracted attention. A key highlight was the cultural events by students; with the revolutionary Tamil poet Bharathidasan's 'Tamizhukum Amudhu Endru Per' song forming the theme. The R-Day celebrations were held on Kamarajar Salai near the Marina beachfront.

Also Read | Chor Bazaar Fire Video: Man Killed After Massive Blaze Erupts in Timber Godown in South Mumbai, Nearby Platinum Mall and Residential Buildings Evacuated.

Governor Ravi, in his Republic Day message said the epochal event of the Pran Pratishtha of Sri Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya Lord Ram temple has enthused the entire nation. "Sri Ram has a deep connect with Tamil Nadu. His story has inspired and enriched Tamil literature since the Sangam period, constitutes the soul of Carnatic music and has enriched our classical dance," Ravi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Agency News PTI| Jan 26, 2024 09:14 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | TN Governor Ravi Unfurls National Flag, Tamil Pride Showcased in R-Day Celebrations

Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag here on Friday and the 75th Republic Day celebrations were marked by a march past of contingents of the Armed forces, the state police and colourful cultural events that showcased the Tamil pride.

Besides the traditional parade, cultural performances of troupes from Odisha, Manipur and Karnataka attracted attention. A key highlight was the cultural events by students; with the revolutionary Tamil poet Bharathidasan's 'Tamizhukum Amudhu Endru Per' song forming the theme. The R-Day celebrations were held on Kamarajar Salai near the Marina beachfront.

Also Read | Chor Bazaar Fire Video: Man Killed After Massive Blaze Erupts in Timber Godown in South Mumbai, Nearby Platinum Mall and Residential Buildings Evacuated.

Governor Ravi, in his Republic Day message said the epochal event of the Pran Pratishtha of Sri Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya Lord Ram temple has enthused the entire nation. "Sri Ram has a deep connect with Tamil Nadu. His story has inspired and enriched Tamil literature since the Sangam period, constitutes the soul of Carnatic music and has enriched our classical dance," Ravi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Uttarakhand
Google Trends Google Trends
Animal
50K+ searches
Griselda
20K+ searches
Indian cricket team
20K+ searches
Score
20K+ searches
Gyanvapi mosque
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
₹83.090.02%
  • bitcoin
    BNB(BNB)
    ₹24,4021.38%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot