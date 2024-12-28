Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, who is the chancellor of Anna University, has on Saturday directed the varsity officials to ensure the safety and security of students in the wake of sexual assault on a student on the campus.

The safety and well-being of the students were non-negotiable, he said and instructed the university administration to take immediate action on the safety and security issues raised by the students.

He directed the university administration to ensure a culture of safety and accountability, a release from the Raj Bhavan said. Also, he advised the students and their parents not to panic.

Following the shocking sexual assault of a 19-year-old girl student on the university campus on Christmas Eve, the police arrested the suspect.

Ravi who visited the university today and reviewed the security measures, met the Registrar and other senior faculty members and interacted with them. Later, he patiently heard the students' views, recommendations, and suggestions about making the campus a more safe and secure place.

The visit was also to ensure that immediate and decisive action was taken to safeguard the students, the release added.

