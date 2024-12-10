Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will take up with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan the problems being faced by the state Public Works Department (PWD) officials in taking up the maintenance of the Mullaiperiyar dam located in the neighbouring state, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Tuesday.

The chief minister would hold consultations with Vijayan during his visit to Kerala this week and work for an amicable solution, Duraimurugan said, responding to the 'call attention motion' moved by Leader of the Opposition AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly.

Palaniswami claimed the PWD officials were prevented from carrying the construction material to the Idukki district where the Mullaiperiyar dam was situated, to take up the maintenance work.

"A PWD lorry carrying construction material from Tamil Nadu was blocked at Vallakadavu check post in Kerala on December 4, thus obstructing the upkeep of the dam," Palaniswami said drawing the government's attention on the second day of the two-day Assembly session.

He urged the chief minister to take up the issue of frequent problems being faced by TN PWD in transporting construction material when he visits Kerala on December 12 and facilitate the smooth maintenance of the dam.

On the inundation in many villages allegedly due to the opening of the Sathanur dam in Thiruvannamalai district when Cyclone Fengal crossed the TN-Karaikal coast, the chief minister replied that water from the reservoir was released after the PWD issued five flood alerts.

Allaying the apprehensions of some legislators over the conduct of the Karthigai Deepam festival on December 13 in Thiruvannamalai, which was affected by unprecedented rain and mud slips, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu said the festival would be held as scheduled.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the state government anticipating 40 lakh devotees to visit the renowned Arunachaleswarar temple for the festival and Girivalam (circumambulation of the holy mountain) by the pilgrims.

Arrangements were also made to carry 450 kg ghee and 300 kg copra or container to light the maha deepam on the sacred hilltop, Babu said.

The Assembly passed 19 Bills, including the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Tax (Amendment), 2024, for levy and collection of entertainment tax on concerts, dramas, shows or any other ticketed event conducted by any institution, including an educational institution.

The proposed rate of tax is ten per cent on 'each payment for admission (each ticket).' The main opposition AIADMK opposed it and another Bill as well, which was to amend the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987. These Bills were introduced in the House on December 9.

When the Bill related to farm produce, which was for extension of the tenure of special officers of three market committees (Tiruchirappalli, Cuddalore and Theni) for a further period of one year, was taken up, AIADMK legislator Agri SS Krishnamurthy opposed it.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu, later adjourned the House sine die.

