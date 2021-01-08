Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Daily fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued to dip with the additions and active cases falling below 800 and 7,500 levels respectively on Friday after several months.

The state recorded 790 new infections, pushing the overall tally to 8,24,776 while the toll mounted to 12,208 with eight more fatalities, the health department said. Recoveries continued to outnumber the new cases with 897 people getting discharged totalling to 8,05,136, leaving 7,432 active cases, a bulletin said. As many as 64,231 samples were tested on Friday, taking the cumulative specimens examined to 1,46,95,106 so far. Of the fresh cases, the state capital logged 208 infections while the rest was scattered across other districts. A returnee from the United Arab Emirates was among those who tested positive. Chennai continued to top the districts in number of cases with 2,27,353 infections.

It also topped in the number of fatalities, accounting for 4,042 of the total death toll reported in the state. Fifteen districts have added new cases in single digit while 32 districts reported zero deaths on Friday. Among the eight fresh deaths, three died in private hospitals and five in government facilities. Three private laboratories -- one each in Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and in Chennai -- received approval for COVID-19 testing, taking the total number of facilities to 245 in the state, the bulletin said.

