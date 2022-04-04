Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) The movement of trains on the rail track damaged due to derailment of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jaynagar Pawan Express near Nashik in Maharashtra is expected to resume by Monday afternoon as the track repair work is going on in full swing, a senior Central Railway (CR) official said.

Currently, trains running in Up and Down directions on the Nashik route are operated from the adjacent track at the derailment site.

Twelve of the 22 coaches of the Pawan Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali stations in the Central Railway's Bhusaval division at 3:10 PM on Sunday, leaving three persons injured.

A CR official had on Sunday said that two persons were injured due to the derailment.

Central Railway chief PRO Shivaji Sutar on Monday said three persons were injured in the accident and one body was found near the tracks where the train had derailed.

However, the person whose body is found near the tracks was not the victim of the derailment accident, the official said.

Sutar said two of the 12 derailed coaches are re-railed while the rest 10 bogies are removed from the track.

He said this work was completed before 6.20 AM (on Monday) and the work for restoring the damaged track is going on in full swing.

"The affected track is expected to become fit for operation by this afternoon," Sutar said.

Four JCB machines and 500 workers are currently working at the spot to ensure the speedy restoration of the damaged track of around 300 metres, he said.

Sutar said train movements are started in both (Up and Down) directions from the Up railway line parallel to the damaged track.

According to the Central Railway, all the trains departing from Mumbai and passing through Nashik, after the Lucknow-bound Pushpak Express, are being run on their regular route and have not been diverted since Monday morning.

Eight unaffected coaches of the derailed train were taken to Nashik with passengers while the other two bogies were moved away from the derailment site, the CR said.

