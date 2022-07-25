New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Major roads in parts of Central, East, Northeast Delhi and its bordering areas may face traffic snarls on Tuesday as kanwariyas would return to their native places through the national capital, police said.

The traffic movement in Central Delhi is also likely to be affected due to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald newspaper-linked money-laundering case.

The Kanwar yatra that kicked off on July 14, will conclude on July 26.

Special arrangements have been made by the police in coordination with its traffic and civic bodies across the border and other areas of Delhi.

In view of the ongoing Parliament session also, adequate security and traffic arrangements have been made to deal with any "contagious situation" which may arise, they said. In Shahdara district, adequate and proper arrangements have been put up since the kanwar yatra started and from Tuesday kanwariyas would return to their native places, hence staffs have been deployed already along their routes, a senior police official said.

"Most of them (kanwariyas) in our district are expected to come through Apsara border, where there has been heavy deployment and extra pickets have been placed and temple areas where they might offer water are also being taken care of," he said.

As part of the kanwar yatra, kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) from different parts of the country collect water from the Ganga river at Haridwar in Uttarakhand to offer at Shiva temples back home.

In northeast Delhi, there has been a peak in number of kanwariyas since Monday as tomorrow (Tuesday), they would start offering water at Shiva temples in the areas while returning home, another senior police official said.

"We have strengthen the roads through which kanwariyas are passing by, GT road coming through Uttar Pradesh and those coming from Wazirabad area have been deployed with extra force. We have strengthened our arrangements on these roads. Each and every crossing on these road is manned by police officials," he said.

The officer said that they have also approached the members of Bhai chara committee, Aman Committee and other citizens and civic bodies to co-operate in order to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

"We have increased patrolling and are also using drones to keep a check. All the senior officer and others have been directed to be on vigil. The other major movement is expected from Apsara boarder and Bhopura border. Light movement also expected from Johripur Road," he said.

The police have also made arrangements outside the Shiva temples across the district by deploying staff.

"We have been regularly coordinating with traffic unit whose staff have been already deployed at the crossing and major roads where peaks are expected," he added.

While kanwariyas have been arriving in the city over the last few days, their numbers are likely to increase from Tuesday onwards, police said.

Traffic is likely to be affected on some roads in east and outer Delhi, police said, adding that adequate arrangements have been made to avoid jams.

A total of 1,925 police personnel have been deployed for traffic regulation and more than 56 cranes and motorcycles are also present on the route which the kanwariyas will be taking, according to officials.

Commuters or kanwar yatris needing any assistance can check the Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page or Twitter handle for updates or call on 8750871493 and helpline number 1095/011-25844444 for queries, it said.

The devotees are expected to return through Apsara Border, Shahdara flyover, Seelampur, ISBT flyover, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, National Highway 8 and exit from Rajokri Border for Haryana, the statement said.

Wazirabad Road, Wazirabad Bridge, Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, National Highway 1 and exit from Singhu Border or Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi and exit from Tikri Border for Haryana, Maharajpur Border, Road number 56, Ghazipur Border, Ring Road, Mathura Road and Badarpur Border exit are some of other points, it said.

A senior officer advised that the motorists and road users should follow traffic rules and drive in dedicated road lanes.

Police said that in addition to the arrangements by the traffic police, security has been beefed up at kanwar camps and on important routes of the yatra while regular patrolling is being carried out.

Police officials said they are working closely with the kanwar samitis to ensure that the yatra concludes smoothly without any untoward incident.

