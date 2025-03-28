Agartala, Mar 28 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the BJP-led state government was allocating a substantial portion of the budget for tribal welfare and overall development.

"Of Tripura's revised budget of Rs 30,296 crore for 2024-25, a total of Rs 6,645 crore—39 per cent—has been allocated for the welfare of indigenous people after meeting the state's non-plan expenditure," Saha said while discussing the budget.

He added that after covering non-plan expenditures, the state is left with Rs 17,014 crore for the current fiscal year.

For 2025-26, the outlay for tribal welfare will be Rs 7,149 crore, which is over 40 per cent of the total Rs 32,423 crore budget, he said.

"Besides, a number of externally aided schemes are being implemented in tribal areas for their overall development," he added, assuring that tribal uplift remains a key focus.

Describing the budget as "people-centric," Saha said, "This budget has touched almost all sectors—healthcare, education, women empowerment, social welfare and infrastructure."

He highlighted the state's economic progress, saying development spending will increase from Rs 13,771 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 18,012 crore in 2025-26.

Additionally, Rs 7,903 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure to boost infrastructure essential for industrialisation, he added.

On the state's economic indicators, Saha said, "Tripura is making significant progress in several areas, including GST collection and per capita income. The GST collection increased by 9.10 per cent in 2025 (till February 25) compared to 2024, making it the second-highest in the northeastern region. Meanwhile, per capita income has risen from Rs 1,04,444 in 2017-18 to Rs 1,77,723 in 2023-24, ranking second among northeastern states after Sikkim."

He also highlighted the observations of the 16th Finance Commission regarding the state's fiscal management.

The 16th Finance Commission, which visited the state in January, praised Tripura's prudent fiscal management. Since the Finance Commission is an independent body, its positive outlook on our financial management is significant, Saha said.

