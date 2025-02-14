Agartala, Feb 14 (PTI) Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen on Friday apologised for using derogatory words against former chief minister Manik Sarkar and leader of opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.

Addressing a BJP programme in North Tripura's at Dharmanagar on Wednesday, the Speaker described Sarkar as 'cheater No. 1' and LoP as 'cheater No. 2'.

Also Read | 'All Decisions Will Be Taken in Interest of Students': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Shutting 9 Universities.

"At a party rally in Dharmanagar, I used a derogatory words against former CM Manik Sarkar and LoP Jitendra Chaudhury. I apologise for that," he wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, Chaudhury, who is the CPI(M) state secretary, strongly took exception to Sen's remark about him and the former CM.

Also Read | Pakistan Rattled and Worried by Terror Reference in Joint Statement Following Bilateral Meeting Between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, Increasing India-US Defence Ties (Watch Video).

"As the Speaker of the Assembly, we have high regard for him because CPI(M) leaders maintain discipline set by the party and continue to honour him. I do not know why he made such a remark. People of the state will judge who is the cheater. Maybe he lost balance mentally," he said. PTI PS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)