Gomati (Tripura) [India], February 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Type-IV Hostel attached to Chlakaham Higher Secondary School in Karbook on Friday.

This 100-bed hostel has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2,28,67,000. This well-equipped hostel built in a remote town will play a constructive role in the development of girls' education in the coming days, said authorities.

The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) Scheme provides access and quality education to girls from disadvantaged groups of girls in the age group of 10-18 years aspiring to study in Classes VI-XII.

KGBVs are an important component of the Union government's flagship Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The disadvantaged groups belonging to SC, ST, OBC, minority communities, and BPL families are the scheme's beneficiaries. The scheme seeks to ensure the smooth transition of girls belonging to these groups from elementary to secondary and up to class XII.

KGBV provides the facility to have at least one residential school for girls from Classes VI-XII in every educationally backward block (EBBs).

Meanwhile, CM Manik Saha also inaugurated a 50-bed hospital and OT at Amarpur sub-division in Gomati district on Friday and addressed the gathering.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes, including PMAY and Ayushman Bharat, during his visit to Chellagang, Karbook.

"The double-engine government led by PM Narendra Modi has introduced several schemes, & the benefits are reaching the people up to the last mile. During my visit to Chellagang, Karbook today, interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes, including PMAY, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission & Social Allowance," Saha posted on X. (ANI)

