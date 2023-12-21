North Tripura (Tripura) [India], December 21 (ANI): Tripura Police arrested a man with heroin worth Rs 40 lakh in the North Tripura district, said an official.

The accused identified as Rashid Ahmed was a resident of the Patharkandi area in the Karimganj district.

According to Bhanupada Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhanupada Chakraborty, "Acting on confidential information from a reliable source, Police Inspector Shuburanjan Dey in Kadamtala Police Station arrested Rashid Ahmed with 437gm of heroin worth Rs 40 lakh on Wednesday."

The investigation is under process and the accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, informed police.

Earlier this week, in a joint operation, BSF troops of Tripura Frontier along with NCB, Tripura State Rifles, Tripura Police and Excise Department destroyed around 31,500 immature Ganja plants in the villages of Gajeria and Ganiyamara in West Tripura district.

BSF has been carrying out a series of joint operations against illegal cultivation of Ganja in Tripura for the past week. (ANI)

