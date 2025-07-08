Agartala, Jul 8 (PTI) Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar on Tuesday asserted that the law and order situation in the northeastern state appears good as the crime rate has fallen by 8-10 per cent this year compared to last year.

The assertion came a day after Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha's allegation of deteriorating law and order in the state.

The northeastern state, where fatal road accidents are a common phenomenon, recorded a 30 per cent decline in 2025 (as of June) compared to the previous year.

Likewise, the law enforcement agencies have registered significant success in the fight against drugs, with around 10 per cent more seizures of contraband items this year compared to last year's figure.

"The crime rate has been reduced by 8-10 per cent in Tripura this year compared to the previous year and there has been a significant reduction in the fatalities in road accidents during the period," he told the reporters after holding a law and order meeting with Khowai district police authority.

"There had been 126 deaths in 2024 till June, while this year it has reduced to 88 deaths showing a gradual improvement in the fatalities, he said, adding the amount of seizure of contraband items has gone up from 20.20 crore (till June) while it was at Rs. 18 crore last year."The figures show that the law and order situation appears good with law enforcement agencies trying to improve the situation further," he said.

On Monday, the TPCC president met the DGP at police headquarters and sought his intervention to improve the law and order situation following a series of attacks on party MLA, leaders and workers.

