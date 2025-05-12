New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The BJP on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said that he presented India's policy against terrorism before the entire world with great clarity and firmness in his address, demarcating the boundary for "Bharat's enemies" through the example of Operation Sindoor.

The prime minister also made it clear that if there would be be any talks with Pakistan, it will happen only on the issue of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the BJP said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today demarcated the boundary for Bharat's enemies through the example of OperationSindoor, in which our armed forces razed the very edifice of terrorism in Pakistan's backyard," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"Our armed forces have made Pakistan shudder with their might and set a new normal of zero tolerance for terrorism. Modi Ji has reiterated our resolve that Bharat will strike back the very moment our enemies dare to make a mistake," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the prime minister made it clear that if there would be any talks with Pakistan, it would only happen on the issue of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“In his address to the nation today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented India's policy against terrorism to the entire world with great clarity and firmness,” he said in a post on X.

The prime minister's address was not only an expression of India's sentiments but also a presentation of the country's military, diplomatic and moral strength, Singh said.

“The prime minister also made it clear that if there would ever be dialogue with Pakistan in the future, it will only be on terrorism and PoK,” he added.

Singh said the prime minister in his address also praised the bravery and valor of the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

“The entire nation is proud of the Indian armed forces. I thank the prime minister for his strong leadership,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called Prime Minister Modi's address to the nation as “inspirational”.

“OperationSindoor: A promise redeemed. Peace through strength; strength through action. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” he wrote in a post on X.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Prime Minister Modi in his address stressed that “terrorism and talks can't go together, terrorism and trade can't go together. Blood and water shall not flow together”.

“Bharat will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Operation Sindoor represents the feelings of the people of Bharat,” she said in a post on X.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said when world history will be penned, Prime Minister Modi will go down as the only global leader who called out Pakistan's nuclear bluff.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big message on PoK: ‘If there will be talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)',” Bhandari said in a post on X.

Another BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said Prime Minister Modi set the record straight in his address as he spoke like a “true statesman” giving a clear message that India will neither hesitate nor compromise in its fight against terrorism.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the script of India's anti-terror strategy from dossiers to drones and from lighting candles to blasting terror camps,” he wrote on X.

