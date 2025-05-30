Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 (PTI) A tugboat from the Vizhinjam international seaport here on Friday brought back to port a stranded Marine Enforcement boat, which had gone to sea for rescuing fishermen in distress near Adimalathura on the Kerala coast.

In a statement, the seaport management said that the Marine Enforcement boat -- 'Pratiksha' -- was stranded on the sea due to engine failure.

Also Read | Cash at Judge Yashwant Varma's Home: Cash-in-Fire Evidence Passed Forensic Test, CFSL Verified Key Videos in Case, Say Sources.

It had nine crew, including nursing staff, onboard, the statement said.

As soon as information was received about the stranded Marine Enforcement vessel, a tugboat -- Dolphin 26 -- of the Vizhinjam seaport was dispatched for rescue.

Also Read | Russia Rubbishes 'Fake Reports' on Enhanced Ties With Pakistan by Jointly Setting Up Steel Mills in Karachi, Slams Attempts To Derail Relationship With India.

"After three hours of efforts in adverse weather conditions, 'Pratiksha' was safely brought to the port berth," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)