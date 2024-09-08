Nagpur, Sept 8 (PTI) Two 13-year-old boys drowned in a river after entering the water for a swim in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday.

The boys were swept away in the Sur river on Saturday morning and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) retrieved their bodies after nearly 24 hours.

Rohan Subhash Sausakde and Rushabh Rajendra Gadge, both from Mahadula village and Class 8 students at Sri Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Vidyalaya, had ventured into the water to swim.

However, Rohan began to drown. Seeing his friend in trouble, Rushabh tried to save him, but both got swept away, the official said.

NDRF personnel launched a search but suspended it on Saturday evening due to fading light. The search resumed on Sunday morning and rescuers fished out the bodies of the two boys, said the official from Ramtek police station.

