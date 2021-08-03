New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in an ambush by the NLFT militant group in the early hours of Tuesday in Tripura, officials said.

They said the ambush took place in the Dhalai district of the state and those killed included a Sub-Inspector of the force.

Details of the incident are awaited.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is a banned organisation.

