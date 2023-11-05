Kochi, Nov 5 (PTI) Two migrant workers were found dead inside their rented accommodation in Muvattupuzha near here on Sunday, police said.

The victims hailed from Assam, they said.

Their roommate, who hailed from Odisha, was missing and police are looking for him, an officer from Muvattupuzha police station said.

The inquest proceedings are going on, the officer said.

A local resident of the area told reporters that when he went to the workers' accommodation, he found them lying down covered with a sheet.

"It appeared as if they were sleeping. Then I saw the pool of blood near their beds. Thereafter, I informed the police. The incident must have happened in the morning," he said.

