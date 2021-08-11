Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Two girls drowned on Wednesday in a pit allegedly created due to excavation of soil for a brick kiln in this district, police said.

The incident took place in Thariya village in Mirzapur area when the girls, aged five and six years, had gone to a field to attend nature's call and slipped into the rainwater-filled pit, Station House Officer (SHO) Man Singh said.

The villagers alleged that the owner of a nearby brick kiln had dug the pit and left it open after taking out soil from it.

The bodies were sent for autopsy and police are probing the matter, the SHO said.

