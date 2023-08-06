Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): Two persons went missing as a boat overturned in the sea, near Versova, Maharashtra, on Sunday morning.

The incident was reported by BMC’s Mumbai fire brigade (MFB) in the early hours, of Sunday.

According to the police and the public, on Saturday, three persons went into the sea with a boat for fishing where the boat overturned about 2 to 3 km from the seashore. One of the 3 people, Vijay Bamania, aged 35 years, on the boat, swam out of the water on his own.

The remaining two persons named Usmani Bhandari (22Y) and Vinod Goel (45Y) are still missing.

The search operation is underway with the help of lifeguards using ring boy and rope and with the help of local boats.

BMC’s MFB, police, Navy and ward staff are the agencies on the ground for this search operation. (ANI)

