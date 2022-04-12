Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) A two-year-old girl died and her sister and her mother were injured when a fire broke out at their Rajnagar extension flat on Tuesday while they were sleeping, police said.

The incident took place around 5 pm at the River Heights society, they said.

All of them were rushed to a hospital, where Bhoomi died, while her sister Divyanshi (4) and mother Shweta are undergoing treatment, the police said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Sunil Kumar Singh said all three were in deep sleep and hence, were unaware about the fire which started in an electronic equipment.

The girl died due to suffocation, doctors told the family members.

A TV and some other home appliances also caught fire and dense smoke filled the room, City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said.

