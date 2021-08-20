Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 20 (ANI): Ummalaneni Raja Babu, Scientist and Programme Director on Friday appointed as Director of Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a premier avionics laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad.

U. Raja Babu, an outstanding Scientist, DRDO is renowned for his significant contributions as Programme Director, AD at RCI. He provided the necessary thrust to the design, development and successful demonstration of Ballistic Missile Defence system capabilities.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 12.83 Lakh Net Subscribers in June 2021; Nearly 48% of Total Net Additions In Age Group Of 18-25 Years.

Under his leadership, Programme AD successfully demonstrated 'Mission Shakti', India's first Anti-Satellite Missile Test (A-SAT), strengthening indigenous defence capabilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)