New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Patiala House Court has allowed Amit Chakravarty, HR head of news portal NewsClick, to turn approver in the case registered by Delhi Police under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that News Portal NewsClick received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Dr Hardeep Kaur has last week allowed an application by Amit Chakravarty that he wants to become an approver in the case and is ready to give full disclosure in the matter. While allowing his plea to be approver in the case, the court also grants him a pardon in the matter.

Also Read | Stop Going to Temples That Don’t Let You In, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

Amir Chakravarty has recently moved an application under relevant sections to turn approver in the case.

The approver, an accomplice who decides to testify against the co-accused in exchange for a pardon, is subject to examination and treatment under the CrPC.

Also Read | Purnea Shooting: Elderly Man, His Minor Grandson Shot Dead in Bihar; Police Suspect Property Dispute Behind Murder.

Safeguards are in place to prevent coerced or deceitful confessions, and the approver's testimony must be supported by corroborative evidence as per the law.

Recently, the Patiala House Court of Delhi granted the Delhi Police Special Cell a further 2 months time to complete the investigation.

On December 19, 2023, the police had moved an application in Patiala House Court seeking an extension of time to complete the investigation in the case. The police had sought three more months to complete the investigation into the matter.

The Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur later allowed the Delhi Police plea and granted 60 days further time.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial custody of Prabir Purkayastha and other in the matter till January 2024.

Earlier, the court dismissed Newsclick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha's application, which sought directions to release his electronic devices seized by Delhi Police.

In October last year, the Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and Newsclick HR Head Amit Chakraborty under the provisions of UAPA.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell, in its FIR against Purkayastha, stated that the People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd., has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in place of crores of illegally routed foreign funds as part of a conspiracy.

The FIR further stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of a conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)