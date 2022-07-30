Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): In a major jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, his nephew and grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Nihar Thackeray on Friday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai and extended his support to the new government.

Nihar is an advocate in the city and his father Bindumadhav Thackeray died in an accident in 1996.

"Nihar Thackeray, grandson of venerable Hindu heart emperor Balasaheb Thackeray and son of Bindumadhav Thackeray today announced his support to the coalition government. On this occasion, he was warmly welcomed and wished for his future social and political career," Eknath Shinde tweeted on Friday.

The meeting comes at a time when the two factions of the same party (Shiv Sena) are locking horns in the ECI to retain the bow and arrow symbol with their respective factions. Both the groups are also in a fight to claim the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on August 1 a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of Shiv Sena seeking a stay on the proceedings before the Election Commission of India on Eknath Shinde group's claim for recognition as 'real' Shiv Sena.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the Thackeray group mentioned the case for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana saying as the matters are pending before the Supreme Court in the meantime they are trying to make the matter infructuous by moving Election Commission.

On June 29, the top court gave a go-ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on June 30. Refusing to stay the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30, the bench had issued notice on Prabhu's plea against floor test.

After the apex court's order, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde was later sworn in as the Chief Minister.

On June 27, the top court had granted interim relief to Shinde and other rebel MLAs to file their reply on disqualification notices issued to them by Deputy Speaker by July 12, 5.30 pm. Earlier, Deputy Speaker had granted them time to file a reply by June 27, 5.30 pm. (ANI)

