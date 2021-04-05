Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 5 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday expressed confidence that United Democratic Front is heading for a clear victory, adding that the BJP will barely be able to compete in five or six seats in the 140-member state assembly that goes to polls tomorrow.

Shashi Tharoor said that he has campaigned in 56 constituencies and the ground situation has convinced him that the momentum is with the UDF. "We are assured of very clear victory," he said.

When asked about the possibility of UDF forging a post-poll alliance with the LDF, Tharoor said, "supporting the Left Democratic Front would be a 'shot in the foot', the Congress MP said that there is no question of the UDF ever tying up with the ruling alliance in the state, adding that the major issue concerning the upcoming assembly elections is the misgovernance of the current government."

Speaking to ANI here, the Congress MP said, "The core issue in this election is the misgovernance of the LDF. So, there is no question of the UDF ever tying up with the LDF. We want to see them out of the office. Supporting LDF means shooting ourselves in the foot".

Kerala heads in for Assembly elections on Tuesday with battle lines drawn between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) which hopes for continuity of term, and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being seen as a potential threat in many places.

After the unprecedented face-off in the Gold scam in Kerala, the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given a response to his crime branch filing a case against the Enforcement Directorate.

Campaigning came to an end in the state on Sunday for the 957 candidates in the fray for the elections to the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly.

There are 1,32,83,724 male voters, 1,41,62,025 female voters and 290 transgender voters in 140 constituencies. These include 87,318 expatriate men, 6,086 women and 11 transgender people.

Counting of votes will be held on May 2 (ANI)

