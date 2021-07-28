Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday visited Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to enquire about the health of former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and described him as a "rare personality in the politics of India".

Meanwhile, medical institute Director Prof R K Dhiman told PTI that Kalyan Singh's condition is stable.

"His blood pressure is under control and there has been a slight reduction in his infection," he said.

In a series of Hindi tweets, Uma Bharti said, "Today, I reached the PGI, Lucknow, to enquire about the health of former UP chief minister Kalyan Singhji. Respected Kalyan Singhji is a rare personality in the politics of India."

"I knew him since 1973, when I was 12-year-old, and had gone to Aligarh to deliver a 'pravachan'. At that time, 'bhaai saahab' (Kalyan Singh) was a MLA from the district," she tweeted.

"Since the days of the Jan Sangh, it was a party of workers ready to lead a nationalistic life but association with backwards and the Dalits was negligible. In states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, people from other backward castes started associating from the days of Ram temple movement, and with Kalyan Singh becoming the Chief Minister of UP, this base became stronger," she added.

The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath visited the veteran leader on Tuesday and enquired about his health status.

Earlier, Singh was undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

