Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): An under-construction Metro pillar collapsed near the Nagawara area of Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.

The collapse affected the movement of traffic in the area.

People were seen trying to move the fallen pillar to ease traffic flow.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

