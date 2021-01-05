Ballia (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner lodged in the district jail here escaped after cutting the grill bars of a window, police said on Tuesday.

Bechu (35) lodged in a barrack escaped on Monday night, ASP Sanjay Yadav said.

Bechu, who belongs to Bigahi village which comes under the jurisdiction of Baansdeeh police station, has some 12 cases lodged against him in different police stations of the district.

On the complaint of Jail Superintendent Anjani Kumar Gupta, a case has been registered against him and search is underway to nab him, the ASP added.

