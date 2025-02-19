Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Tim Curtis, UNESCO's director for India, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka, visited the Maha Kumbh and took a holy dip at the Sangam on Wednesday, officials said.

Curtis first arrived at the Parmarth Niketan camp before taking the dip guided by Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, praying for world peace.

Also Read | ‘Rarest of Rare’: Kolkata POCSO Court Sentences Man to Death for Rape and Attempted Murder of 7-Month-Old Toddler.

Swami Chidanand and Sadhvi Bhagawati expressed their gratitude to the UNESCO for including the Kumbh Mela in its list of intangible cultural heritage in 2017, a press release issued by the Parmarth Niketan said.

As a token of appreciation, they presented Curtis with an idol of Lord Shiva and a Rudraksha plant.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for Morning School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Inspirational Quote for Students To Share During Assembly on February 20, 2025.

During his visit, Curtis engaged in detailed discussions with Swami Chidanand and Sadhvi Bhagawati on topics ranging from environmental conservation, climate change, global peace to security.

He also shared insights into UNESCO's initiatives and contributions towards global security.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a leading global body that promotes world peace and security through education, culture, science, and communication.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)