New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for the launching of affiliated Sainik Schools under the Sainik Schools Society, informed the Defence Ministry.

According to the ministry, these Schools will function as an exclusive vertical which will be different from existing Sainik Schools.

Also Read | G20 Summit On Afghanistan: PM Narendra Modi Stresses on Preventing Afghan Territory from Becoming Source of Radicalisation, Terrorism.

In the first phase, 100 affiliate partners are proposed to be drawn from States/NGOs/ private partners, stated the ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)