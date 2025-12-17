New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met newly elected Uttar Pradesh state BJP President and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the national capital.

Pankaj Chaudhary, a seven-time MP from Maharajganj since 1991, has succeeded Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, who was appointed state BJP president in August 2022.

In a post on X, Shah shared pictures and wrote, "Met with the newly elected Uttar Pradesh BJP President Shri @mppchaudhary ji and extended best wishes for his upcoming successful term."

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/2001176490134634800

On Sunday, MoS Chaudhary was elected as the Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh state president. Union Minister Piyush Goyal handed over the charge of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit to Pankaj Chaudhary in the presence of party leaders and workers.

Senior party leaders, including Union Minister Goyal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders, congratulated him at a felicitation programme in Lucknow on Sunday.

Chaudhary expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for electing him as the party's UP president and exuded his commitment to fulfil this responsibility.

"This new responsibility is more serious and challenging than all my previous responsibilities. But I am confident that the love and dedication of the wonderful BJP workers of Uttar Pradesh will help me fulfil this great responsibility," Pankaj Chaudhary said at the felicitation programme in Lucknow.

"In 1991, when I was 26 years old, the BJP gave me the opportunity to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Maharajganj for the first time. And from 1991 to the 2024 elections, I have neither left Maharajganj nor the BJP. I have had the good fortune of being elected as a Member of Parliament seven times from the same party and the same parliamentary constituency. All of this has been possible only because of the hard work of the BJP and the people of Maharajganj," Chaudhary stated. (ANI)

