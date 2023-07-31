New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on the 3rd anniversary of NEP 2020. On the sidelines, the Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, launched the logo, slogan-Jan Jan Sakshar and mobile application of ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion Union Minister Pradhan said that the ULLAS mobile application marks a significant milestone in harnessing the potential of technology to facilitate widespread access to basic literacy.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "This user-friendly and interactive app available both on android and ios and will serve as a digital gateway for learners to engage in diverse learning resources through the DIKSHA portal of NCERT. The ULLAS app can be used for registration of learners and volunteers either through self-registration or by surveyors."

The Minister highlighted that ULLAS will focus on promoting functional literacy, vocational skills, and many important life skills like financial literacy, legal literacy, digital literacy, and empowerment of citizens to involve in nation-building of the country. "It also fosters a culture of continuous learning and knowledge-sharing in communities across India," he added.

The ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative is poised to revolutionise education and literacy across the nation, by fostering a learning ecosystem that reaches every individual, bridging the gaps in basic literacy and critical life skills.

"It imparts basic education, digital and financial literacy and critical life skills to citizens aged 15 and above who lost on the opportunity to go to school. It is being implemented through volunteerism," the minister said.

"The new logo and slogan, "ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram," reflect the enthusiasm and vigour of the campaign. It symbolises the light of knowledge spreading across every corner of the country, empowering citizens with the power of education, and igniting the flame of curiosity and learning in every individual making Jan Jan Sakshar," the minister further said.

The scheme will motivate volunteers to take part in the scheme as DUTY or Kartavya Bodh towards the nation building and will incentivize the student volunteers through credits in school/ university and appreciation through other means like certificates, appreciation letters, felicitation, etc.

To learn more about ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram download the mobile application from Google PlayStore or iOS App Store. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)