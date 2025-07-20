Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, led the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' campaign at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "In Kashi, a summit of three days is being conducted for the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat. 'Sundays on the cycle' take place like a campaign in the nation. Today, all educational institutions have conveyed this message through 'Sundays on cycles', doing so in more than 6,000 places.PM Modi started the Fit India movement, and through 'Sundays on cycle', the youth of the nation will stay fit."

MoS Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, also participated in the 'Sundays on cycles' campaign along with the Union Minister Mandaviya.

The 32nd edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be organised at 6000 locations across the country in partnership with several educational institutions, including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidayalaya Sangathan, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), DAV College Management Committee, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Bal Bharati Public School.

Mandaviya has given a clarion call to 15 lakh schools across the country to pedal for health and a drug-free Viksit Bharat. Started by the Union Sports Minister in December 2024, the 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' has transformed into a mass movement and has been organised in thousands of locations across the country with the participation of more than 50,000 individuals every week.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Goods & Services Tax Council, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), and prominent sports stars like the Great Khali, Lovlina Borgohain, Priyanka Goswami, Rani Rampal, Rodali Barua, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Paris Paralympics medallists Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion) apart from celebrities like Amit Sial, Rahul Bose, Madhurima Tuli, Mia Maelzer and Gul Panag, to name a few. (ANI)

