Balurghat (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday said that unity marches will be organised across 126 locations in West Bengal between November 17 and 19 under the Sardar@ 150 initiative to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "Unity marches are being held across the country to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. Similarly, unity marches will be held at approximately 126 locations in West Bengal and three locations in this district. These will take place on the 17th, 18th, and 19th."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Unidentified Woman Found Murdered Near Adarsh Nagar Railway Station, Police Launch Probe.

Highlighting youth participation, he added, "Many youths will participate. We will select two to five youth from each location and take them to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthplace."

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Sardar@150 Unity March is a nationwide initiative honouring the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It symbolises his unparalleled role in unifying India, as part of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, it aligns with the mission of Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat of the Hon'ble Prime Minister.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: CEO Vinod Singh Gunjiyal Hands Over List of 243 Newly-Elected MLAs to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan.

Alongside the padyatra, developmental activities will be organised across districts, including cleanliness drives at water bodies, tree plantation under the "Sardar Upvan" initiative, women's welfare camps, yoga and health camps, and "Vocal for Local" campaigns. These activities aim to mobilise citizens, celebrate local innovation, and channel youth energy into nation-building.

The Unity March 2025 follows a well-defined multi-stage structure, bringing together district mobilisations and a national padyatra to honour Sardar Patel's legacy.

The National-level padyatra will begin on November 26, 2025, i.e. Constitution Day, and conclude on December 6, 2025. This historic padyatra will cover 152 km commencing from Karamsad, the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and culminate at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will take part in this padyatra.

As part of the pre-event activities, social development activities will be undertaken in every village along the route with active participation from MY Bharat volunteers, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets and young leaders.

A group of 150 outstanding young leaders, selected through the Sardar@150 Young Leaders Program Quiz, will walk alongside the Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, symbolising youth leadership in nation-building.

At the end of each padyatra day, Sardar Gatha sessions will be organised, where eminent scholars will narrate inspiring stories from Patel's life, highlighting his important role in uniting India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)