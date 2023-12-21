Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, at a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday, lashed out at member parties of the INDIA bloc, especially the Samajwadi Party (SP), who make comments on opposition parties that are not a part of the alliance.

"It is inappropriate for anyone to make unnecessary comments on parties, including the BSP, that are not a part of the opposition alliance. My suggestion to them is that they should refrain from it because you can never say who will need whom in the future in the public interest. It would not be correct for such people and parties to feel ashamed later. SP is a living example of this," said Mayawati.

This comes after reports of Samajwadi Party opposing the move to induct the BSP into the INDIA alliance at the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc surfaced in the media. The fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc took place in the national capital on Tuesday.

BSP national coordinator, Akash Anand, too, reacted to this and said in a social media post on X, "Media reports and some party colleagues have revealed that in yesterday's INDIA Alliance meeting, some people are less afraid of BJP and more afraid of BSP."

"I want to make it clear that the BSP does not believe in the hate politics of the alliance, which seeks votes by showing fear of BJP. Because at one time some people came to power by showing fear of Congress, and today the whole country is suffering the consequences of that," further read the post.

The SP Chief, Akhilesh Yadav, has, however so far refrained from commenting on the issue, saying that whatever stand SP was to be presented has been stated in the meeting.

"All parties are ready to hit the ground after the distribution of tickets very soon," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters on Tuesday.

BSP Chief Mayawati, further during her press conference, spoke on the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

"Ours is a secular party. Ram Temple's inauguration is going to take place in Ayodhya next month and our party has no objection to it. Whenever the mosque is built on the land allotted in Ayodhya, our party won't oppose its inauguration either. But the disgusting politics being done under the pretext of the past few years is unfortunate; it should not happen," said Mayawati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday also invited former deputy prime minister LK Advani and Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

VHP president Alok Kumar said that both BJP veterans said they would try their best to attend the January 22 event.

Amid the preparations, the residents of the temple city are delighted over new avenues of income from donations received from tourists coming from India and abroad in exchange for the hospitality offered to them. (ANI)

