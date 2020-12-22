Bahraich (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl sustained burns on her head and right hand on Monday when a middle-aged man allegedly threw an inflammable material on her, police said.

Action will be initiated against the accused under the National Security Act (NSA), Additional Superintendent of Police Gyananjay Singh said.

Singh said the incident took place when the girl, a student of Class 12, was returning from her coaching class.

The attack took place near Duldul House in the Kotwali police station area, he said, adding that the girl received 10-15 per cent burns on her head and right hand.

"She has been admitted to the district hospital and her condition is stable. The girl in her statement said that the attacker seemed to be a bit aged and in an inebriated state," Singh said.

He said CCTV footage shows the face of the attacker and they have formed teams to nab him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)