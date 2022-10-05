Deoria (UP) Oct 4 (PTI) Two minor girls were killed after being hit by a truck here late on Tuesday night, police said.

The driver has been apprehended and the truck has been seized, they said.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Says It Needs More Fighter Aircraft Citing Increasing Number of Jets in Pakistan, Chinese Air Forces.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said the truck was moving towards Mohalla Garulpar at Kotwali intersection where there was a huge crowd of devotees who had gathered for the Dussehra fair.

The truck lost control and hit Trisha Yadav (3) and her cousin Sakshi (13 years), killing them on the spot, the officer said.

Also Read | Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Other IT Companies Put Onboarding on Indefinite Hold, Make Freshers Feel Uneasy.

Another girl was also injured and was admitted to the district hospital, the SP said, adding that about a dozen motorcycles were also damaged in the accident.

Some other people also received injuries, police said.

Angry over the incident, locals created a ruckus. Police reached the spot and pacified the locals. Mild force was also used, officials said.

The SP said police is taking legal action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)